Wales signs new deal & targets more first-team action

Teenage forward Bobby Wales says it was an "easy decision" to sign a new Kilmarnock deal as he continues to live the dream with his boyhood club.

The 18-year-old, who has progressed from the academy ranks to first-team reckoning since joining from Hurlford boys club in 2015, is now under contract at Rugby Park until summer 2025.

Wales made his Killie debut last season and went on to make nine further first-team appearances while netting 25 goals for the reserve and development sides.

“I’m really happy to sign a new deal," he said. "Growing up as a fan and progressing from mascot to ball boy before having the privilege of playing for the club has meant a lot to me, so it was an easy decision to stay.

“The aim for this campaign is to continue showing the form I did last season by scoring goals at whatever level I’m asked to, while getting more minutes in and around the first team.”