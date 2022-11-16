E﻿verton's last three performances has posed questions over desire in the squad, according to Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Merseyside he said: "To lose their last game at Goodison then have that hugely frustrating result in the Carabao Cup - same old, same old.

"And then to sign off with arguably the worst performance of the season, and what has to be one of the worst performances in some time - and that’s saying something - leaves a really sour taste.

"They will be alarmed at how things have gone and any progress made against Crystal Palace feels pretty diminished by that performance.

"They will be worried about the lack of desire. One thing that Lampard has done is bring the squad together and capture a spirit, especially the way he got them over the line last season.

"So to see that undermined a little bit will furrow a few brows. The break for the World Cup will give him a chance to start solving some problems both in the players' heads and then also the various dysfunctional parts of the team."

