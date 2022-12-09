Former Leicester player Muzzy Izzet says he was close to playing for England before eventually representing Turkey.

He featured at Euro 2000 and at the World Cup in 2002 for Turkey - where he reached the semi-final before losing to winners Brazil.

"I wish I could have soaked it in more because it was a blur really," Izzet - who had nine caps for Turkey - told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"I didn't get pushed into it as I really wanted to do it but I was like fast tracked into it as I needed a passport, conditions put in and to be accepted to play.

"Not knowing the language was tough but the lads and manager were great. The coaching staff I worked with were fantastic. They made me so welcome but I felt a bit on the outside looking in because of the language barrier."

On international selection, he added: "In 1999 I started the season really well , was scoring goals and there was a sniff of England and I think Kevin Keegan was the manager at the time so I had that.

"There was a squad then announced for England and everyone was saying I was going to be in it. The squad was then announced and I wasn't in it and I had heard nothing from Turkey at this time.

"I was playing the best football of my life probably and not getting in. A few weeks later Turkey got in touch and I felt as much Turkish as I was English and they really made a fuss of wanting me to play."

