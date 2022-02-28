Vieira on the FA Cup, Stoke and conflict
- Published
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Stoke City in fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.
Here are the main lines from the news conference:
Vieira says playing at Selhurst Park tomorrow night is an "advantage" they must use, adding: “ I think having a home tie is massively important.”
On Championship opponents Stoke, he said: "They have players with Premier League experience, so they know how to play these games. We will have to be at our best with really strong concentration to win this tie."
He described the FA Cup as a "part of English culture," adding: “This is a competition where the fans dream of making a trip to Wembley."
On the conflict in Ukraine and football's influence, Vieira said: "Football is really important. If we can use that importance to bring peace between two countries, I think we have to do it."