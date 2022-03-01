Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Home has not been where the heart is for Brighton this season, or indeed very much at all since Graham Potter was appointed as Albion boss in the summer of 2019.

Five wins at the Amex in 2019-20. Four in 2020-21. Three so far in 2021-22. Potter has been in charge of the Seagulls for 13 more Premier League home games than Chris Hughton and yet he still trails his predecessor on this score.

The problem seems to be that Potter’s style of football hits a brick wall against sides who want to defend. The best games at the Amex of his reign have been against the likes of Manchester City, Spurs and Leicester – all sides who came out and attacked.

Ask Brighton to break anyone down, however, and they are in trouble. In three seasons, Potter has yet to mastermind a win over any of Burnley, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, West Brom, Fulham or Sheffield United.

This also explains why the Albion’s away form is so good. And it is why a number of season ticket holders are starting to feel like attending the Amex is a bit of a chore compared to the excitement that Brighton have delivered on the road this season.

There are two ways to look at this problem. One is that without their brilliant away record, the Albion would be bang in relegation trouble. The other is that if Potter can improve Brighton’s results at home, they would be genuine European contenders.