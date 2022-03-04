Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before his first taste of the derby against Manchester City.

Here is what he had to say:

Edinson Cavani is back training and likely to be in the squad for the game. "He looks good so I think he could at least be part of the group for Sunday," said Rangnick.

The interim boss knows his side are facing "one of the best teams in the world" in City.

Says United have created "a lot of chances in our last 10 or 11 games but we need to finish them", but he would be more worried if they were not creating chances.

Rangnick says City and Liverpool have a clear identity and also quality in their managers - he says Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the best two coaches on the planet: "You need the best possible people, have a clear idea and stick to it."

Has not spoken to the club about the managerial position beyond this season or about his own future at the club. "My focus is on the upcoming games and getting the best out of the current players and team". Although he did admit when he said he might recommend himself for the job, he did it with a twinkle in his eye.

Rangnick says Marcus Rashford has everything you need in a modern striker, and he will continue to work with him to develop him.

Hear commentary of City v United on BBC Radio Manchester on Sunday at 16:30 GMT