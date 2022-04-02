Leeds v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said ahead of this game that one of Liam Cooper or Kalvin Phillips would likely start this game. It is the former, with the centre-back and captain coming in for Pascal Struijk. Phillips is on the bench.

There is no Patrick Bamford in attack because of injury, but Raphinha returns having missed the Wolves game with covid. It looks likely that Dan James will play up front with Rodrigo. Some thought Joe Gelhardt may start in attack, but he has to make do for a spot amongst the substitutes.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Subs: Koch, Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.