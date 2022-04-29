'We saw what Leicester are capable of'

Leicester's 1-1 draw with Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg will suit Jose Mourinho more than Brendon Rodgers, according to Guillem Balague.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "Leicester attacked and had chances and did well, but after Roma scored I just felt that Roma parked the bus and Mourinho said let’s just defend.

"His big thing is that you have to come out of the first leg alive, especially when you play at home in the second leg. It seemed like he was happy that he didn’t want to attack. In any case it’s a good result for Roma."

But commentator Lee Blakeman disagreed and has faith in the Foxes: "In a campaign when Leicester have struggled so much with injuries, we saw what they are capable of when their most creative players are a) available and b) firing.

"Vardy started and lasted an hour, looked good. Lookman with the goal could have had a hat-trick and James Maddison at times on the ball looked irresistible."

