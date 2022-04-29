Lawro's predictions: Everton v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Everton were much improved against Liverpool last weekend, and did really well for the first 60 minutes or so.

Yes, they were doing whatever they could to slow the game down and frustrate the Reds, but it was working and they carried a bit of a threat too.

In the end, they just couldn't last out but there was nothing wrong with their spirit and it was still really encouraging, especially going into this game, where they will need to work just as hard to get anything out of Chelsea.

This is the first time Everton boss Frank Lampard has come up against Chelsea since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year, and I don't think it's a bad time to play them.

Chelsea might make some changes after playing Manchester United on Thursday but they are pretty much sure of a top-four finish and Thomas Tuchel might just be looking now to work out his FA Cup final team.

Will's prediction: 2-1

Everton's situation is pretty desperate but for that reason I think we might see a shock here. It might be scrappy, but if they find a way of beating Chelsea, then they won't care how they do it.

