Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have suffered back-to-back home defeats for only the second time under Thomas Tuchel, also doing so in April last year. The Blues have, however, shipped 3+ goals in consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge for the first time since October 2012.

Kai Havertz has scored three times in his past six Champions League starts, after failing to score at all in any of his first 14 in the competition. The German is the Blues’ joint-top goalscorer in all competitions this season with 12, alongside Romelu Lukaku.