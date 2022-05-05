That hurt. That really, really hurt.

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The job of a radio broadcaster is to find the right words at the right moment. To convey the moment. It almost felt at the full-time whistle that there were no words, that silence would have spoken louder.

What was witnessed in the Bernabeu last night was special. It was Real Madrid doing what Real Madrid do. The animalistic hostility of the fans the second their first went in spurred on their players and it was to be another magical night for them.

There was no overthinking from Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City dugout. There's no inquest needed there. The selection was right, the tactics were right.

The substitutions seemed right - only in hindsight could you say differently. At the time - Ilkay Gundogan on for Kevin de Bruyne. Moments later, Gundogan feeds Bernardo Silva, who finds Riyad Mahrez for the goal.

Jack Grealish came on and, had he put one of those two big chances away, the £100m pricetag almost pays itself. And Raheem Sterling? Why wouldn't you put on a goalscorer who has pace in extra time?

Real Madrid just dealt with the situation better, played better, and managed the game better.

My overriding impression is that this one hurts more than the final defeat of last year. In that game against Chelsea Manchester City never really looked like scoring, they were unconvincing.

Now, over 179 minutes they were convincing, they had led the tie ever since the second minute of the first leg and only fell behind on aggregate in extra time of the second leg. And that's why it's hard to comprehend. They were so close. In the space of two minutes they let it all slip.

Psychologically now they have to pick themselves up. Nothing but a win will do at home to Newcastle on Sunday. It's down the character, the mentality of the players to get it right.