Everton v Crystal Palace: Team news

Everton defenders Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey have recovered from illness and injury respectively, while Donny van de Beek could feature for the first time since 13 March.

Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina remain out and Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are both suspended.

Crystal Palace have the same squad available from their draw at Aston Villa.

Michael Olise, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are all still sidelined.

