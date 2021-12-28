Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea got a much needed win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day with a spirited second-half display, instigated not just by the scoring return of Romelu Lukaku, but a tactical switch from Thomas Tuchel in sacrificing a defender at half-time.

Indeed, to his credit, throughout this jittery run of form, Tuchel has shown a willingness to stray from his typical 3-4-3 set-up and throw on attackers to change games.

While a title charge might be too much of an ask when key players such as Kante, Chilwell and Lukaku are absent, and Manchester City and Liverpool are more experienced with 38 game league campaigns, the Blues are still in four cup competitions - counting the Club World Cup in 2022 - and will pose a threat again in the Champions League.

The draw at Wolves left a slight bitter taste in the mouth with other clubs having one or more games postponed amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, an arguable decision from the Premier League given the number of new daily cases at the club. But, on balance, at least the loyal travelling fans weren’t left out of pocket and the game could have added real congestion in the new year.

On a positive note, it also meant debuts for Cobham youth products Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons in the League Cup win at Brentford. Fifty have now graduated from the academy since the Abramovich era began at Chelsea 18 years ago.