Lyon want to re-sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 31, on a free transfer - five years after selling him to Arsenal for £46.5m. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required), external

Arsenal are also keen to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, who will leave Leicester City this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter), external

Arsenal have made Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus their main target although they face competition from Juventus for the former Palmeiras player. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column