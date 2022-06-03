Transfer news: Jesus is Gunners' 'main target'

Lyon want to re-sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 31, on a free transfer - five years after selling him to Arsenal for £46.5m. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Arsenal are also keen to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, who will leave Leicester City this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

Arsenal have made Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus their main target although they face competition from Juventus for the former Palmeiras player. (Mirror)

