Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is "really pleased" for the club to receive recognition for their performances this season in the shape of nominations in the Premier League's end of season awards.

Kieran Trippier has been nominated for the Player of the Year prize, while Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year.

Howe, himself, is in contention for the Manager of the Year award after guiding Newcastle to the brink of Champions League qualification.

Howe said: “Speaking on behalf of the players, it’s brilliant to see the two nominations for the young player, and deservedly so, in my opinion. Kieran - I can’t speak highly enough of him, this year he’s been magnificent.

"I’m really pleased for the players concerned, and really I’ve been nominated on behalf of everyone, that’s how I look at it. The coaching staff, the players - without them, my name wouldn’t be there.”

The Magpies, who host relegation-threatened Leicester on Monday, know one more win will put them into the Champions League for the first time in two decades.