Brentford 0-1 Man City: The pick of the stats
- Published
This win means that Manchester City will be eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table going into the New Year; all five previous sides with at least that lead at the end of New Year's Eve went on to win the title (Manchester United in 1993-94 and 2000-01, Chelsea in 2005-06, City in 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2019-20).
City have won each of their last 10 Premier League games - the fourth time they've had a run of 10+ consecutive league wins under Pep Guardiola. No other manager in Premier League history has had more than two separate runs of 10+ wins.
Brentford have lost five home Premier League games this season; only fellow promoted clubs Norwich (seven) and Watford (six) have suffered more defeats on home soil.
Since his Premier League debut for City in September 2015, Kevin de Bruyne has provided 78 assists, at least 27 more than any other player in this time. Only Thomas Muller (92) and Lionel Messi (84) have assisted more goals in Europe’s big five leagues over this period.