Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will approach every game as a final from now until the end of the season.

While he admitted that wasn't the case at the start of the campaign after winning back-to-back titles, the feeling has changed as the title race reaches its climax.

Speaking before Wednesday's huge game against league leaders Arsenal, Guardiola said: "My team will arrive to the end of the season knowing if they lose games it [the title race] will be over.

"That's why in October, November you can't have that feeling. The season we got 100 points we started the season saying 'every game is a final'. When we started [this season] after back-to-back titles, they don't feel like finals.

"But now I get that feeling because it's really close.

"They [Arsenal] have the chance too, the destiny will be in their hands if they win. But, if we win, destiny will be in our hands in the seven games left we have.

"It's really important. Not decisive because there are still tough games for both sides, but we cannot deny how important it is."