Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

As Molineux cheered the final whistle on Tuesday, Julen Lopetegui appeared to blow a kiss towards the directors' box. Perhaps he had family there, but the Wolves board ought to have been blowing kisses to him.

Although they remain short of the oft-quoted 40-point safety threshold, it requires a fairly creative imagination to picture enough teams overhauling Wolves to put them in trouble. Wolves waited patiently for the man they most wanted, and he has almost completed the primary task they hired him to do.

There was much celebration in the stadium, even though it had by no means been one of Wolves’ most fluent performances, and Crystal Palace obligingly tripped themselves up at either end of the game to provide the goals.

But there were things to admire. Jose Sa’s sharp saves were especially pleasing after his error at Leicester City. January signings Craig Dawson and Mario Lemina showed their strength and footballing intelligence as they disrupted Palace’s progress. As the season winds down, Diego Costa seems to be just warming up, and looks like he’s enjoying himself.

“I know what you’re going to say,” said my radio-reporting colleague Adam Bridge, inviting Lopetegui to muse on the idea that Wolves now look just about safe. The Wolves boss appeared to take that as a challenge...

"It’s not enough," he said. "In Spain, we say you are either pregnant or not pregnant, not nearly pregnant. So we are not pregnant."

Well, it’s a creative form of words, and you wouldn’t expect Lopetegui to shout about Wolves avoiding relegation until it’s certain, having lifted them from their dismal position at Christmas. (Roy Hodgson expressed rather more comfort about being on 37 points, but he really has seen it all before.)

By keeping the focus on work still to be done this season, Lopetegui may also forestall public discussion of what comes next but, within the club, plans for next season are no doubt beginning to take clearer form.

And they should be. Lopetegui has overseen a great upturn in results, but few will doubt the squad needs a further overhaul, and more of the club’s celebrated names of recent years may well need to be replaced. Their coach has shown Wolves why they should trust his judgement.

