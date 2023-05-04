Yoane Wissa has signed a new three-year contract at Brentford, with the option of a further 12 months.

The forward has scored five goals for the Bees this season and will stay in west London until at least the summer of 2026.

Boss Thomas Frank said: "I’m very pleased that Wissa has signed a new contract; he’s been a great addition to the club since he arrived.

"He’s a very good player who has proved he can score goals in the Premier League. It’s a big thing to have a player like him in the squad. He is a constant goal threat, is good in behind, and can link up as well. He can play easily both as a winger and striker.

"He is also fantastic for the culture of the group - he brings energy and a smile every single day, which drives the group forward a lot.

"He is a pleasure to work with."