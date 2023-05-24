Lewis Dunk has been recalled to the England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, and former Brighton manager Mark McGhee believes it is about time.

The Albion skipper has been a colossus this season to help the Seagulls qualify for European football for the first time in their history.

Prior to the squad's announcement, McGhee told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that Dunk is "the ultimate professional".

"He is so consistent - it's a thing managers love," said McGhee. "If everyone could give at the same level as Dunk does all the time, then you are laughing.

"The same thing every week. He doesn't change his game and he does it all really well."

Gareth Southgate agreed that Dunk "thoroughly deserved" his place in the squad, recognising his strength in one-on-one situations.

McGhee feels the 31-year-old, whose solitary international cap came in November 2018, has outperformed in the England squad for some time.

"There has been lots of debate about Harry Maguire and his position," said McGhee. "You see where Gareth has played him out of position and improvised.

"With Dunk, you know what you will get and some days, he will be outstanding."

