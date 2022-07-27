Newcastle's pre-season tour ended in a 3-2 defeat by Benfica in Lisbon.

The Magpies twice came from behind in the first half through Miguel Almiron, who took his tally to four goals in as many games.

Eddie Howe's side were reduced to 10 men late in the second half when Joelinton received a second yellow card, before Henrique Araujo's 88th minute winner for the hosts.

Newcastle finish their pre-season campaign with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday at St James' Park against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao.