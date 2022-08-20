Boyle makes first start since return

Hibernian v Rangers (12:30 BST)

Hibernian are given a shake up after a 2-1 loss at Livingston, with Martin Boyle making his first start since his return.

Left-back Marijan Cabraja drops out of the starting line-up following the death of his father this week, while forward Elias Melkersen misses out through injury.

Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are back from knocks and Jake Doyle-Hayes is reinstated to midfield as Nohan Kenneh and Jair Tavares join Cabraja on the bench.

Will Paul Hanlon fill in at left-back or will Campbell or Ewan Henderson operate in an unfamiliar wing-back role?