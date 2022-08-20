Analysis: Ross County 1-0 Kilmarnock

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

One league goal after four games is far from the plan that Derek McInnes would have drawn up at the start of this season.

Okay, half of their league games this season have been against the Old Firm, but a solitary strike from games against Dundee United and Ross County isn't good enough.

Oli Shaw's record at this level isn't too bad, whilst Kyle Lafferty has proved before that he can still hack it in the Scottish top flight.

However, they have to find the back of the net quickly if they are to have a comfortable season back in the Premiership.