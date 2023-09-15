West Ham striker Michail Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that Mohammed Salah "was ready to go" when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for him rejected by Liverpool late in the summer transfer window: "He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign. He did not stop that at all.

"To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss. He was letting them do what they were doing but I know for a fact - it's not a fact but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go. What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do.

"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country. He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go. I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."

