Tottenham v Man City: The pick of the stats

- Spurs’ victory marked just the third time in Premier League history that the reigning champions have been beaten in their opening game of a campaign, following defeats for Leicester City in 2016-17 and Chelsea in 2017-18.

- Since the start of last season, Tottenham's Son Heung-min is one of only four Premier League players to have been directly involved in 40+ goals across all competitions - 23 goals, 17 assists - along with Bruno Fernandes (51), Harry Kane (50) and Mohamed Salah (40).

- Pep Guardiola has lost more away games against Spurs in all competitions than against any other opponent away from home - all five while in charge of Man City, with each of the last four coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.