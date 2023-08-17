Motherwell take 'feeling of confidence' from strong start

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has told his players their standards can’t slip as they look to continue a fruitful start to the season by reaching the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

The Steelmen are unbeaten over 90 minutes in six games – they lost to Queen of the South on penalties in the group stage after a 3-3 draw – and have taken four points from two Premiership fixtures ahead of the last-16 trip to in-form St Mirren.

"Of greater importance is trying to maintain your standards and trying to win games of football," said Kettlewell.

"I keep talking about this habit you are in and you don't want to give that up for anything, whether that is the league campaign or whether it is a training day, you want to continually be in that mindset of having a feeling of confidence.

"But it is a different competition this weekend which will be incredibly difficult. It is such a hard draw to go away to St Mirren. It is two good teams in really good form.”

The Steelmen had gone unbeaten in eight trips to Paisley before losing their last visit 1-0 in January.

"St Mirren's home record last season was exceptional, it was the very foundation of their success for large parts, as good as they were away from home as well,” added Kettlewell.

"So we know how difficult it is going to be. So taking the competition aside it is just to try to maintain those standards for us."