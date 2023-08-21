Danny Murphy hailed Tottenham's performance against Manchester United as "terrific" and one that fans have been waiting a long time for.

Saturday's win over Erik ten Hag's side was Spurs' their first ever Premier League win over United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the fifth attempt.

Murphy told Match of the Day: "Bissouma and Sarr, the two lads in midfield, complimented by Maddison, were outstanding.

"Their athleticism, bravery and quality on the ball was great. Bissouma looked like he was enjoying himself throughout.

"It was so open from United, we haven't seen this from Tottenham in so long, where someone can go into the box and create problems.

"It was a terrific performance."

