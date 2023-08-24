We asked where you think Celtic need to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

Here’s what some of you said:

Michael: We need a new midfielder with height and strength and a tall striker and goalkeeper in that order.

Daniel: I find it hard to know where to start. There are clearly positions needing depth - goalkeeper, left-back, left winger, but how is Brendan Rodgers going to use new players? What's his system? It’s hard to tell just now.

James: Work needs to be done everywhere, we need to bring Jota back and strengthen the defence and midfield. Joe Hart has played his part, no disrespect at all but we need a new goalkeeper.

Benjamin: They need a better manager, the level of performance towards the end of the last Rodgers era was not great and then there was the manner of his exit. He had little credit left in the bank and now watching the level of performance drop significantly post-Ange Postecoglou and a loss to Kilmarnock in the cup, things are not going well for Rodgers.

Davie: We have lost our identity to what we had past two seasons. We look lethargic, with no spark or fluency in our play and players are clearly struggling to adapt to the new manager's methods. I’m not panicking yet but we need a few quality players in as we are a far weakened team since last season.

Michael: Celtic need a goalkeeper as Hart is past it, a new left-back, a hard man in the middle of the park as they’re too light in there, and a left winger as Diazen Maeda is nowhere near the required standard. As it stands, the squad is weaker than at the same point last season. This squad is in serious need of surgery.

Peter: If we can get Jota on loan it's a no-brainer. He is a more talented player than any one at the club, he scores goals, creates for others and mainly all the teams in Scotland fear him on the pitch.

Brian: Reo Hatate will leave for England or Saudi Arabia and Jota will not return to us, neither will Kieran Tierney. A Rodgers rebuild is a must, we have money to buy quality players, the board must act quickly as a top priority.

Mark: Obviously Postecoglou is being missed by the players, but it is up to Rodgers to settle things down. The players are not yet up to their usual standard and a top-class central defender to keep things tight is essential. The purse strings must be opened for top talent. It would be great to see Jota nutmegging opponents again, I miss him.

Sean: Of course we would welcome Jota back. He loves the club so much he would come back. It would be great if we get Tierney back as well. Losing Carl Starfelt, Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers would be tough for any defence.