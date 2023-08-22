McGrath will add 'another dimension' to Dons midfield - Robson

Jamie McGrath aims to be part of "something special" at Aberdeen after joining the club on a two-year deal.

The Republic of Ireland attacking midfielder, who has had spells with St Mirren and Dundee United, moves to Pittodrie after cancelling his Wigan Athletic contract.

“I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead”, said 26-year-old McGrath.

“The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team."

Manager Barry Robson has backed McGrath to add "another dimension" to the Dons midfield with his "creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions."

Robson added: “Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league. We look forward to giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”