Liverpool remain unconvinced that Saul Niguez wants to move to Anfield, despite the Atletico Madrid midfielder's representatives attempting to engineer a move for the 26-year-old Spain international. (CaughtOffside)

Meanwhile, defender Ben Davies is attracting interest from Sheffield United as a potential loan signing. The 25-year-old has not made an appearance for the Reds since signing from Preston in January. (Goal)

Forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, is a target for Serie A side Lazio after telling the Anfield hierarchy of his desire to leave the club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

