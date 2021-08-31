Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It seemed for a while last week that Manchester City were in pole position to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The way it's been articulated to me is that senior figures at Manchester United just thought: 'We just can't allow Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester City.'

In the end, there were lots of things going on behind the scenes but Sir Alex Ferguson, on Friday, had a conversation with Ronaldo and that was the final thing that sealed his return.

