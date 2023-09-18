Transfer news: Gallagher could leave Chelsea

Tottenham target Conor Gallagher could change his stance on his club future and decide to quit Chelsea if the England midfielder loses his place in the starting line-up once the team's injury problems ease (Football Insider)

It would take a "ridiculous" offer for Chelsea to consider selling reported Real Madrid target Reece James because the England right-back, 23, is under contract until 2028. (Football Insider)

