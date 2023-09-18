Tottenham target Conor Gallagher could change his stance on his club future and decide to quit Chelsea if the England midfielder loses his place in the starting line-up once the team's injury problems ease (Football Insider), external

It would take a "ridiculous" offer for Chelsea to consider selling reported Real Madrid target Reece James because the England right-back, 23, is under contract until 2028. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column