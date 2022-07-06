Chelsea hope to complete the signing of one of their two defensive targets this week, with negotiations continuing for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22, and fellow Netherlands international Nathan Ake, 27, of Manchester City. (Standard), external

However, Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with De Ligt in a blow to Chelsea's hopes. (Sport1 - in German), external

Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is of interest to Newcastle United. (90 Min), external

Everton have enquired about the availability of Chelsea striker Armando Broja as a replacement for Richarlison, who has joined Tottenham. (Telegraph - subscription), external

Meanwhile, the agent of midfielder Jorginho, whose contract with Chelsea runs out in summer 2023, says talks about a renewal are set to take place in September. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Goal), external

