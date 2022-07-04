Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for this pre-season?
The Leicester first team are now back in training as they begin their preparations for a the new Premier League season.
With a swathe of pre-season fixtures this month, what are you hoping to see from Brendan Rodgers' side?
Saturday, 9 July - Leicester v Notts County, LCFC training ground - 13:00 BST
Saturday, 16 July - OH Leuven v Leicester, Leuven - 13:00 BST
Wednesday 20 July - Hull City v Leicester, MK Stadium - 19:45 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Derby v Leicester, Pride Park - 13:00 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Preston v Leicester - 15:00 BST
Sunday, 31 July - Leicester v Sevilla - 18:00 BST
Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?