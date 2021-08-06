Romelu Lukaku's proposed move back to Chelsea could be about to stall as Inter Milan's chairman to take his time before deciding whether to sell the 28-year-old striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Alternatively, the Blues are expected to sign Lukaku by the weekend after offering Inter a deal worth £95m and add-ons for the Belgium international. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham, 23, has attracted interest from Southampton as a potential loan signing to replace fellow England forward Danny Ings. (Talksport)

