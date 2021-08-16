Everton v Southampton: The pick of the stats

- Everton won a Premier League game after finding themselves behind at half-time for the first time since September 2015 (3-2 v West Brom), drawing six and losing 46 of their 52 such games since then.

- Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over at Southampton in December 2018, Saints lost 60 points from winning positions in the Premier League, more than any other side.

- Toffees' attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted 12 headed goals in the Premier League since the start of 2019-20, four more than any other player.