Off target Watford with work to do

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Watford looked aggrieved to have gone into the interval trailing after holding Spurs at bay for much of the first period, and even without the likes of Troy Deeney they showed plenty of attacking intent.

Nigerian forward Dennis was particularly lively coming in off the left to present his marker Japhet Tanganga and the covering Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a number of problems.

Ismaila Sarr's pace was also an outlet on the opposite flank - with the Senegal international twice having chances to open the scoring early on.

The Hornets were also unfortunate to see Kucka's goal-bound effort blocked by Spurs defender Dier during a frenetic start.

Even after Spurs went ahead there always seemed a route back into the game for them, however Xisco will be conscious that for all their fine play, they mustered just two shots on target.

Watford go into the international break in 12th in the table, with Wolves up next.