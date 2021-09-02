No nonsense from Virgil
Ciaran Varley, BBC Sport
Virgil van Dijk had to defend against an over-zealous fan on international duty on Wednesday.
Van Dijk made his return to the Netherlands team in a 1-1 draw with Norway in a World Cup qualifier.
But it wasn’t just star striker Erling Braut Haaland that Van Dijk was tasked with keeping at bay - he also had to fend off an over-excited fan who wanted a selfie during a post-match interview on live television.
As the fan walked into shot shouting his hero’s name, Van Dijk gave the lad a gentle shove - enough to let him know he was there and shepherd his opponent out of the way, but not enough to illicit a foul.
His no-nonsense approach has been widely applauded on social media.
Van Dijk also suffered a dislocated finger, which had to be strapped up before he could continue. Ouch!
Van Dijk had to push away a guy who interrupted the interview. pic.twitter.com/BsTpSheVY9— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 1, 2021