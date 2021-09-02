BBC Sport

No nonsense from Virgil

Published

Ciaran Varley, BBC Sport

Virgil van Dijk had to defend against an over-zealous fan on international duty on Wednesday.

Van Dijk made his return to the Netherlands team in a 1-1 draw with Norway in a World Cup qualifier.

But it wasn’t just star striker Erling Braut Haaland that Van Dijk was tasked with keeping at bay - he also had to fend off an over-excited fan who wanted a selfie during a post-match interview on live television.

As the fan walked into shot shouting his hero’s name, Van Dijk gave the lad a gentle shove - enough to let him know he was there and shepherd his opponent out of the way, but not enough to illicit a foul.

His no-nonsense approach has been widely applauded on social media.

Van Dijk also suffered a dislocated finger, which had to be strapped up before he could continue. Ouch!

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.