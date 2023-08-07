Transfer news: Chelsea make improved bid for Caicedo
Chelsea are ready to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after the Ecuadorian was left out of the Seagulls' squad for their friendly with Rayo Vallecano. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Leicester City are stepping up their efforts to bring in Chelsea midfielder and Italy Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot winner Cesare Casadei on loan. (Leicester Mercury), external
Crystal Palace want Chelsea and England Under-21 left-back Lewis Hall. (Mail), external
