Wikinson gives Steelmen friendly win at Tannadice

New striker Conor Wilkinson made a scoring start as Motherwell ended their pre-season fixtures with a 1-0 win against Dundee United behind closed doors at Tannadice.

Wilkinson, who moved to Fir Park from Walsall a week ago, lashed a Blair Spittal pass high into the net in the first half for what proved to be the winner.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side kick off the new campaign on Saturday when they head north for a Viaplay Cup tie at Elgin City.