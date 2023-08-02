Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I suspect it will have to be as far as the transfer market is concerned. However, United do have a lot of attacking players now.

And one other thing should not be overlooked. Andre Onana might be a goalkeeper, but he has been bought to add a different dimension to the build-up play.

The Borussia Dortmund game ended with him launching a pass 50 yards to Marcus Rashford, which, but for the bounce of the ball, would have set the forward free.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to create more chances and take a greater percentage of the ones they do create.

An additional striker would not necessarily produce the outcome the Dutchman is looking for.