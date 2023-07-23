Manchester City won their opening pre-season match on Sunday - coming from 2-0 down to beat Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 at Japan National Stadium.

A "fitter" Erling Haaland scored twice as a second-half substitute, the second assisted by the returning Joao Cancelo.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the Treble winners still have much to improve, despite the victory.

So what did you make of the display in Tokyo? Which players stood out for you and what do City still need? Have your say