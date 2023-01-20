Gallagher aims to 'get one over the other side of the family' in cup tie

As St Mirren gear up to take on Dundee in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, defender Declan Gallagher revealed the deep-rooted ties he has to his former club.

Gallagher still lives in Dundee and met his wife Nikki during his spell playing for the Dark Blues between 2012 and 2014.

The former Livingston, Motherwell and Aberdeen player said: “I had a great time in Dundee and I still stay there.

“I have stayed there most of my career since I signed there at 19. It was the first team I was at where I played in the Premiership - we got relegated that season but won the Championship next season.

“I met my wife through that. Her father Steve Martin was a director at the club at the time so I have a lot of good connections there as well.

“It is a big game for me and hopefully I can get one over on the other side of the family.

“But there will be no split loyalties with my wife at all. She will be 100% a fan of me, a St Mirren fan, she will have the kids dressed up in the St Mirren kit as always.

“In fact, they have got hospitality this weekend with her father. He won’t be supporting me right enough, he will be supporting Dundee. But there will be no mixed signals in my house, it will be all St Mirren.”

Gallagher revealed his desire for a long-awaited cup run.

He said: “I have done a lot of things in my career, I have won promotions, I have had relegations, I have played for my country, but one thing I have never done is have a good cup run and get to Hampden and it is something I would like to experience in my career.

“It can make you a hero at this club. You see the photos on the wall at St Mirren and how well previous teams here have done in the cup and how the players are remembered."