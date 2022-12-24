Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The bare facts don't look good for Wolves. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons.

Results-wise, it is easy to find the start of Wolves' dramatic decline. At half-time of their home game with Leeds on 18 March, they were 2-0 ahead and set to move into sixth spot, two points off the top four. But they lost 3-2.

From that point, across two seasons, Wolves have won two out of 16 Premier League matches, amassed 11 points and failed to score on eight occasions while popular skipper Conor Coady has also been allowed to leave.

But around Molineux, there is a renewed sense of optimism as Wolves prepare to reume Premier League duties under their new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves insiders have already been impressed.

Demands and accountability have been raised. A code of conduct has been introduced. The key is for a talented group of players to look less like a bunch of individuals when they are on the pitch.

Lopetegui has a clear idea of how the game should be played and will not deviate from that but the task is not easy and his reputation is on the line.

Wolves trust the new man will get it right - their short-term future depends on it.

