Everton 1-2 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to Match of the Day: "It’s a pleasure. We are very happy of course for today.

"We worked hard, believed in ourselves and overcame a very good opponent in Everton. We had big problems but in the same way we have done good things. We have to improve a lot of things but we are happy for today.

"We came here looking for these three points and we got them in the last minute. It’s a very positive thing for us to have confidence and work tomorrow with our best face. It’s finished, only for today. Tomorrow we are thinking about Manchester United and we have not done anything yet."