Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Thanks to a penalty-conceding extravaganza from Jim Goodwin's men, the Saints were simply having a wonderful Christmas time a full 10 hours before Santa was doing his rounds.

Christmas is a time for giving and Kelle Roos would also appear to take that responsibility seriously, gifting Greg Kiltie an open goal and all the time he could have wanted to put the result to bed in an otherwise tight fixture.

Jeannie, a Barrhead woman of 90 years and long-term contender for best gran in Scotland (if you're asking this grandson), was born in a year in which St Mirren narrowly saw off the pursuit of Aberdeen to secure a top-five finish. Three valuable points gained on Christmas Eve may prove priceless in Stephen Robinson delivering similar success to Paisley.

The next hurdle to be negotiated in this journey is a visit to the Scran Siro, home of Livingston FC and the setting for a Lee Miller overhead kick which I wouldn't believe happened if I hadn't witnessed it first-hand back in the great promotion season of 2018.

"We win every battle, we run further than them, we're disciplined, we win the game" bellowed the gaffer as his home charges exited the dressing room on Saturday. No less will suffice if the Buddies are to shake off recent away struggles and cement their top-half credentials.