Dunne a Don?

Motherwell's Bevis Mugabi and St Mirren's Charles Dunne were spotted at Hampden yesterday taking in Aberdeen's League Cup semi-final clash with Rangers - with Dunne clad in the Dons' away kit.

Dunne came through Wycombe Wanderers youth academy and made his way into the first-team alongside Aberdeen captain, Anthony Stewart.

Football friends.

