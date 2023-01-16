Dunne a Don?
- Published
Motherwell's Bevis Mugabi and St Mirren's Charles Dunne were spotted at Hampden yesterday taking in Aberdeen's League Cup semi-final clash with Rangers - with Dunne clad in the Dons' away kit.
Dunne came through Wycombe Wanderers youth academy and made his way into the first-team alongside Aberdeen captain, Anthony Stewart.
Football friends.
Skip twitter post by Dunney
Just supporting my best friend nothing in it guys‼️ Relax 🙄— Dunney (@C_Dunne3) January 16, 2023
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by Dunney