Ruben Neves begins a two-match ban for Wolves as a consequence of accumulating 10 yellow cards, while Jonny remains suspended.

Hugo Bueno returned from injury as a second-half substitute last weekend.

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard could recall midfielder Mason Mount, who hasn't played since 26 February.

Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja were the only players absent for the midweek draw with Liverpool.

