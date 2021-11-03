Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Wow. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must think he has his very own cheat code in veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Whenever you think it is game over for Manchester United, up pops the Portugal legend with a vital goal.

This time there were two - one in added time in the first half to level against Atalanta, the second in the 91st minute to earn a 2-2 draw in front of a vociferous crowd in Bergamo.

United had been largely second best and Atalanta will be rueing the fact they could not close out the game.

Ronaldo's late leveller means United stay top of Group F and they are now one win away from the Champions League knockout stages.