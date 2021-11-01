'Passengers who need some fear'

Norwich City have played like "passengers" since winning promotion and manager Daniel Farke should get tougher with his players, says former Premier League striker Carlton Cole.

The Canaries were promoted to the Premier League for the 2019-20 campaign but were relegated that season before winning promotion again this term.

They sit bottom of the table with two draws and eight defeats.

"When I look at Norwich I see them as great people, really nice characters," former West Ham striker Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"They are not ruthless at all. Do the fans boo? If this was West Ham they wouldn't see the light of day these people running the club.

"Where is the competitiveness? I watched them and I couldn't see a style of play. I couldn't see a format. When you have a team that isn't as good as anyone else, Farke needs to stop being a lovely guy. These guys need to fear him.

"Imagine if Sam Allardyce was there. If I played, then walking down the tunnel I know I am going into hell going into that dressing room.

"It is written on the wall. They have come as passengers. They haven't staked a claim to stay in the Premier League. Look how Leeds came in last season, with excitement. When you think Norwich you're thinking 'they have a bright kit'. That's it."

